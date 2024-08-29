Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys Shares of 122 Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 122 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LII

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII stock traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $584.28. 60,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,001. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.53 and a fifty-two week high of $594.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $557.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.