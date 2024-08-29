Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.30.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.75. The stock had a trading volume of 302,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.38. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

