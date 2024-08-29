Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avantor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Avantor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.