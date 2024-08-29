Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,181. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $119.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

