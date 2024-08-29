Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded up $5.75 on Thursday, reaching $213.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,331. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.53 and a 200-day moving average of $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

