Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.41. 2,322,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,519. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 219.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

