Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

