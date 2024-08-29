Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $70,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 143,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNG traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $184.34. The stock had a trading volume of 418,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,708. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $187.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.03.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

