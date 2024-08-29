Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.90 and its 200-day moving average is $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

