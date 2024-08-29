Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.5 %

FIS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 838,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,905. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

