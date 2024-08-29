Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after buying an additional 122,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.51.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded up $14.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.48. 9,850,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,593. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.21. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 525.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.38 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

