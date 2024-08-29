Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAVA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.92. 52,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $62.93.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.