Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 80,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.61. 11,287,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,112,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.88. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $112.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

