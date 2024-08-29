Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,079 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.39. 107,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $218.63 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

