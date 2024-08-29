Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 224 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.37. 95,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,768. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $139.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.48.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

