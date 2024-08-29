Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,703 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4,233.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

POR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.67. 73,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,790. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

