Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.03. 170,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,713 shares of company stock worth $6,773,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

