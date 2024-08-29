Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 110,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after purchasing an additional 59,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.5 %

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.71. The company had a trading volume of 315,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,911. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 170.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

