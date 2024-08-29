Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 57,681 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 34.1% during the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 1,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,486.1% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.08. 33,878,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,570,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day moving average is $192.45. The stock has a market cap of $674.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Glj Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

