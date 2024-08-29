Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,122 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,084,000 after buying an additional 32,532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,577,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,386,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 163,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.35. 36,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,039. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $987.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

