Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $48,487,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $24,533,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $16,986,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $12,652,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $10,583,000.

SOLV stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 428,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,407. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

