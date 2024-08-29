Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $170.40

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170.40 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.24), with a volume of 1058816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.40 ($2.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £402.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,406.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

