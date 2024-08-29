WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.57.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
WNS stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
