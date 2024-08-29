WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of WNS by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 234,139 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 11.9% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,322,000 after purchasing an additional 188,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of WNS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of WNS by 12.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,170,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,141,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

