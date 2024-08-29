Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.0 days.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

WOLWF remained flat at $22.21 on Thursday. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

