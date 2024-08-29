Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. 708,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

