Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.0% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.76. 561,889 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.77. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

