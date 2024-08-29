Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $621,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $277.25. 795,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.67 and a 12 month high of $279.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

