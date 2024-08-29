Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 302,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 251,745 shares.The stock last traded at $4.03 and had previously closed at $3.95.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $643.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 36,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.