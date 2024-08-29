Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a growth of 594.8% from the July 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.8 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance
Yangzijiang Financial stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Yangzijiang Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
About Yangzijiang Financial
