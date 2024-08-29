Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a growth of 594.8% from the July 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.8 days.

Yangzijiang Financial stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Yangzijiang Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

