Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.79 per share.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %
LLY opened at $948.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.88 billion, a PE ratio of 139.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $888.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $818.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,089 shares of company stock worth $990,278,343 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.