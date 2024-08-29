Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.79 per share.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

LLY opened at $948.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.88 billion, a PE ratio of 139.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $888.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $818.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,089 shares of company stock worth $990,278,343 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.