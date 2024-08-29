Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876,534 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $1,378,708,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,355,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 51.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,416,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,795 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.40. 15,215,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,159,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

