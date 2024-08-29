Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 311 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 667,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,462,000. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 216,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 194,237 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.64. 39,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,107. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

