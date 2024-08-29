Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC reduced its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JANJ. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January during the first quarter worth $520,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $7,731,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,816. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (JANJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

