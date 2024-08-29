Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 37,963 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 379.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,963 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 99,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

