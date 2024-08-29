Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 3.0% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,516,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,552. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.84. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

