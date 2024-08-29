Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 2.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,239 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

