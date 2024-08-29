Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 26,642 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,642 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. 1,154,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.