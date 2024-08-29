Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 67,108 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,108 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,127,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 262,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 73,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 47,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Price Performance

BYLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 44,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

