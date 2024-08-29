Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Down 65.2% in August

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the July 31st total of 375,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,091,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZNOG remained flat at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,070. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
