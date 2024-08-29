Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Announces Dividend of $0.62

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.6219 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 4,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $27.67.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

