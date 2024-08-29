zkSync (ZK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59.58 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. zkSync has a market cap of $397.34 million and approximately $59.58 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, zkSync has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get zkSync alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.11138144 USD and is down -7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $53,849,557.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for zkSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for zkSync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.