Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $197.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $139.51 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

