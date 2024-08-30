1,337 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 152,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 377,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,740. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

