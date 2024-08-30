2,831 Shares in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 104,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 69.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 452,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 184,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter valued at $828,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

GLRE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 23,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,506. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

