33,186 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,486,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,423,116,000 after buying an additional 304,402 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,215,000 after acquiring an additional 91,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $365,420,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $390,687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.18. 1,459,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $253.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

