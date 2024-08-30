3,651 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Purchased by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Foot Locker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,855 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 23.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 557,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $864,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 3,519,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

