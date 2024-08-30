4,875 Shares in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Acquired by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OPENLANE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OPENLANE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 399,073 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

OPENLANE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 757,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.11 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

