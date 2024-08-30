8,829 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.67. 660,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,611. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,312 shares of company stock valued at $13,523,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

