AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $2.53

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.61. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 225,950 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Benchmark cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $758.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.