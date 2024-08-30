Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,604 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $23,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 141,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,632,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,922 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE:ANF traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.57. 2,878,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,480. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.93.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.